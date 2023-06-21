Summer Info Sessions for Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans

The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans (@PDSoros) is a $90,000 fellowship for immigrants and children of immigrants going to graduate school in the United States. If you are an immigrant or child of immigrants who will be a college senior this fall, a college graduate who is applying to graduate school this fall, or someone in the first or second year of a graduate program you’ll be in during the 2024-2025 academic year, consider applying. You can be pursuing any type of professional or graduate degree—including master’s degrees, MFAs, JDs, PhDs, MDs, MBAs, MPPs, Marchs, and the list goes on!

The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans has two upcoming 30 minute virtual information sessions you can attend:

Wednesday, July 19 th at 3 pm ET – register here

at 3 pm ET – register here Wednesday, August 9th at 11 am ET – register here

If you can’t make one of these sessions, you can find recorded sessions here. You can find eligibility criteria here and more information on their selection criteria here.