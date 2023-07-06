Jul
6
McCall MacBain Scholarship for Graduate Study at McGill University Now Open
July 6, 2023
|Applications are now open for the McCall MacBain Scholarships
This program brings together students who strive to engage in positive change by taking on meaningful leadership roles. We will offer up to 130 scholarships and awards valued at more than $3.3 million to candidates who demonstrate exceptional character, community engagement, leadership potential, entrepreneurial spirit, academic strength, and intellectual curiosity. Two-thirds of these scholarships are for Canadian students, and one-third for international students.
What does the McCall MacBain Scholarship cover?
Tuition and fees for one of 150+ eligible masters programs at McGill University
A living stipend of $2,000 per month during academic terms
A relocation grant and summer funding options
Mentors, advisors, and coaching
A leadership development program
Up to 10 fully-funded McCall MacBain Scholarships, 25 finalist awards of $20,000, and 15 regional awards of $10,000 are available for international candidates.
September 27, 2023 is the deadline for students to submit their applications.
Contact fellowships@middlebury.edu with questions!
Resources:
What is it like to become a McCall MacBain Scholar?
Hear from scholars: Why McGill and Montréal?
Understanding the application
Upcoming information session