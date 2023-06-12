Graduate Study in World Development Studies at University of Sussex, UK–June 19th

UK University Partner: University of Sussex

Location: Register here to receive a link to the session – REGISTER HERE

Date: Monday, 19 June 2023

Time: 5:00pm BST

Proposed topic: “The University of Sussex welcomes you for an exciting evening. We will be joined by Dr Rebecca Prentice, a Reader in Anthropology and International Development at Sussex’s School of Global Studies, for a lecture discussing ‘What is Poverty’. The session will give expose you to the main themes within academic learnings on poverty, how we teach at Sussex and why we have been ranked 1st in the World for Development Studies for seven consecutive years. We will also be joined by Marshall scholar alumni, and Kasia Symons (International Officer, North America) will host the session. We look forward to seeing you there!”.

*The session will be recorded for those who are unable to attend and added to our website here.

In general, the sessions will be 45 minutes – 60 minutes long and will be held Mondays (or Tuesdays if Monday is a bank holiday) at 5:00pm GMT or BST. The topic and structure of the sessions will be determined by each partner university but might include a presentation, mini lecture or a student panel.