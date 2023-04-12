Catherine Kish ’24 Named a Truman Scholar

Congratulations to Catherine Kish ’24 who was selected as a 2023 Truman Scholar! As one of 62 new Truman scholars, Catherine joins an outstanding group of college juniors poised to become leaders in public service. Each Truman Scholar receives funding for graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling, and special internship and fellowship opportunities within the federal government. Read more about Catherine and the 2023 Truman scholars!