S. Grady Welsh Selected as a Goldwater Scholar

Congratulations to S. Grady Welsh ’24 who was named a 2023 Goldwater Scholar! The Goldwater Scholarship Program was designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics. Grady plans to pursue a PhD in ecology and study interactions between climate change and wetlands. The 413 Scholars this year were selected from 1267 natural science, engineering and mathematics students nominated by 427 academic institutions. For more information about how to apply for Goldwater nomination, visit go/goldwater .