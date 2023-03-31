Two Middlebury Seniors Win Watson Fellowships

Congratulations to Aubrianna Wilson ’23 and Clark O’Bryan ’23 who were recently selected as Watson Fellows by the Thomas J. Watson Foundation! The fellowship provides funding for one year of purposeful exploration through a self-designed project. Clark will travel to Ireland, Rwanda, Bangladesh and Japan to explore how traditional builders and craftspeople are responding to a changing climate. Aubrianna will work with disability communities in Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia, exploring how dancers, actors, healers and advocates foster disability justice, empowerment and healing. Read more about Aubrianna, Clark and other members of the 55th class of Watson Fellows at https://watson.foundation/fellowships/tj/fellows .

Rising seniors interested in learning more about the Watson Fellowship and application process can visit go/watson.