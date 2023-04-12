Marshall Mondays: Upcoming Session with Cambridge University (April 17)

The Marshall Scholarship offers a series of Monday sessions in the spring with different UK universities. Sessions are recorded. To access the recent session with Durham University and others, please visit our website. Next up:

UK University Partner: University of Cambridge

Location: Register here to receive a link to the session – REGISTER HERE

Date: Monday, 17th April 2023

Time: 5:00pm BST

Proposed topic: Discover more about Postgraduate opportunities Cambridge. In this session, we’ll introduce the University of Cambridge and what it’s like to live and study at one of the UKs most historic universities. We’ll cover the key stages of applying and hear from a current student. There will also be opportunity for Q&As as part of the webinar.

*The session will be recorded for those who are unable to attend.

In general, the sessions will be 45 minutes – 60 minutes long and will be held Mondays (or Tuesdays if Monday is a bank holiday) at 5:00pm GMT or BST. The topic and structure of the sessions will be determined by each partner university but might include a presentation, mini lecture or a student panel.