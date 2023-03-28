Middlebury Named Top Producer of Fulbrights for 2022-2023

Middlebury College was again named a Top Producer of Fulbrights with seven graduates offered US Student Fulbright grants for 2022-2023. Read more in the Newsroom.

Students and alumni interested in applying for the 2024-2025 Fulbright grant cycle can complete a preliminary application at go/fulbright . You can also set up a time to meet with Dean Gates at go/appt . Check out the US Student Fulbright website at https://us.fulbrightonline.org/ . The next competition cycle opens in April!