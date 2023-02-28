Summer Research at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Applications are open for a 10-week research experience that will allow undergraduates the chance to work alongside experienced faculty mentors and explore pressing aerospace problems at Embry-Riddle.

The Interdisciplinary Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) Program provides total immersion into all aspects of laboratory work along with other enrichment activities. Students receive a $5,000 stipend, with their housing and meals covered.

During the REU program, students will use our leading-edge laboratories to conduct multidisciplinary research in aerospace engineering, chemistry and applied space biology with a goal of improving future space materials science and human diagnostic technology.

The research will be housed in Embry-Riddle’s College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering, with most of the College of Engineering research done in labs at the MicaPlex, an incubator for innovative new companies and the cornerstone building of the university’s renowned Research Park.

If want to do hands-on research with the potential to shape your future while making a real difference in the aerospace industry, apply today!