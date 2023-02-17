University of Exeter UK – Global Excellence Scholarships for 2023/24, Webinars in History, Archeology Sessions 2/24/23

Postgraduate Taught Global Excellence Scholarships for Postgraduate Taught (Masters) degrees support international students wishing to develop their academic potential and contribute to the thriving University community of students and staff from over 140 countries. Scholarships available: A range of £5,000, £10,000 and full scholarships are on offer. Application online at: https://www.exeter.ac.uk/study/funding/globalexcellence/form-2023/ Deadline is April 21, 2023 for programs beginning in fall 2023.

Eligibility requirements

You can apply for one of these scholarships if you:

are classified as an International student for fees purposes, and

already hold an offer for an eligible Postgraduate taught degree at the University of Exeter, commencing in September 2023.

If you are yet to make your Masters programme application then please visit our Postgraduate taught study pages for September 2023 entry.

Webinars for prospective students about specific programs and how to make a strong application:

MA/MSt in Archeology: Friday 2/24 16:00GMT, Get your ticket here: https://tinyurl.com/masters-archaeology

MA in History: Friday 2/24 18:00GMT, Get your ticket here: https://tinyurl.com/masterclass-MAHistory



University of Exeter Global Excellence Scholarship recipients are selected on:

Academic merit, based on the information you have supplied in your programme application.

The ability to demonstrate the following as part of the application process: academic ambition; future career ambitions; a genuine need for the scholarship and how this will support your ambitions; a sense of social responsibility and willingness to engage with the Exeter community.

How to apply

To be considered for one of these scholarships, once you have your offer, please apply using the webform here