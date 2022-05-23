Virtual Public Service Weekend Conference–Applications Due June 6

Apply now to attend PPIA and NASPAA’s virtual summer conference BUILDING AN EQUITABLE AND SUSTAINABLE WORLD: A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE AND POLICY HACK-A-THON FOR FUTURE PUBLIC INTEREST LEADERS.

What’s the focus?

Public Interest Technology (PIT) is a rapidly growing and essentially important field where technology and public policy overlap. Carnegie Mellon University has been a leader in this space for over 50 years, promoting the use of technology to advance the public interest.

Our 2022 Public Service Weekend virtual conference will highlight the rising prominence of PIT and bring together a diverse group of practitioners from across the field—including policymakers, technologists, designers, and leaders—to develop innovative solutions to pressing issues in public policy and equity. This interactive weekend will introduce undergraduate students from a variety of backgrounds to careers and opportunities for graduate-level education in PIT.

Who should apply?

Rising college juniors and seniors interested in public policy, public interest technology, policy analytics, and related fields, who are strongly considering graduate education and/or careers in these fields.

Students can apply from ANY undergraduate major, including political science, government, the liberal arts, fine arts, and STEM fields. Successful applicants will share a passion for solving complex problems and working together with others from a diversity of fields, backgrounds and perspectives.

Preference will be given to students representing underserved communities from across the United States and/or working towards equity issues.

Check out https://www.heinz.cmu.edu/events/public-service-weekend-2022 for more information, dates, and application instructions. Applications due June 6!