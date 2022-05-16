New: Voyager Scholarships for Sophomores Committed to Public Service, Apps due June 14

The Voyager Scholarship is a new initiative to support the next generation of public service leaders with financial aid and travel support. Created by the Obamas and Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO, the program aims to alleviate the burden of college debt, provide meaningful travel experiences to expand students’ horizons, and a network of mentors and leaders to support them. The Voyager Scholarship is open to students entering their junior year of college at an accredited four-year college or university in the US, who have demonstrated a financial need, and who are US citizens, permanent residents, or DACA recipients. You can find more about the scholarship, eligibility requirements and the application process at https://www.obama.org/voyager-scholarship/ . But act soon–applications are due by June 14, 2022 for a fall 2022 launch!