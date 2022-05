Congratulations to Kate Reinmuth ’17 who was recently named one of 70 Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University! Kate will pursue a joint PhD program in Economics and JD at Stanford Law School. Way to go, Kate! Read more about Kate and the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program at

https://www.middlebury.edu/announcements/news/2022/05/kate-reinmuth-17-named-knight-hennessy-scholar