Knight-Hennessy Information Session on Wed 4/20! Register now!

Join us for an in-person information session about the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship at Stanford University on Wednesday, April 20 from 4:30-5:30pm in Library 201. A representative from the program will be on hand to answer your questions. Knight-Hennessy scholars receive full financial support to pursue a degree in any graduate program at Stanford – from PhDs in education, engineering, humanities, and sciences to arts degrees like DMA or MFA to professional degrees like JD, MBA, or MD. All citizenship types are eligible to apply. Register now at https://apply.knight-hennessy.stanford.edu/register/Middlebury_KHSApril20 !