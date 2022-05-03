Join Watson’s Spring Webinar on May 12! Registration Link Below.

Thinking about a Watson Fellowship? Whether you’re a rising senior or just want to learn more about what the Watson Fellowship is, check out the Spring Watson Webinar on Thursday, May 12th, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET. Watson Fellows Momi Afelin ’19 and Jacob Fontaine ’21 will be joining as guest speakers. The webinar will be led by Watson Executive Director (and Watson Fellow) Chris Kasabach and Associate Director Sneha Subramanian. To learn more, you can visit the Watson Leadership page here.

Webinar Registration Link:

https://watson-foundation.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd-uhqz4rHNxv4vWnpfQb3Jojv1Bvtpr1