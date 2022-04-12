McCall MacBain Scholarship for Graduate Study at McGill University

The McCall MacBain Scholarship is a full scholarship for master’s or professional studies at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Applications will open in June 2022. Students and graduates of Canadian and U.S. universities, as well as Canadians abroad, must apply by September 21. All other applicants must apply by August 25. Interested candidates must be nominated by Middlebury, so please contact fellowships@middlebury.edu if you plan to apply. Check out the website for more information about the program: https://www.mcgill.ca/gradapplicants/funding/external/mccall-macbain-scholarship