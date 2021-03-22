Pathways to Computing virtual research opportunity for undergraduates at Oak Ridge National Laboratory–apply now

The Pathways to Computing Virtual Internship Program at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is a remote 10-week summer program that provides undergraduate students with learning opportunities in computer science, computational science, and mathematics. Students will be mentored by ORNL research and technical staff and will be able to make contributions to projects in diverse domains including computer science, health data science, and climate science. In addition, students will gain valuable skills needed for a successful career in computing fields. Selected interns will have access to ORNL’s leadership-class facilities, including Summit, the world’s 2nd most powerful supercomputer. ORNL’s Computing and Computational Sciences Directorate oversees an immense store of computing power and its talented staff of computational scientists and mathematicians, conduct state-of-the-art research and development in computer and computational sciences in support of the Department of Energy’s missions and programs. See https://www.zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/ORNL-USO-PCIP-2021 to apply

WHO SHOULD APPLY As part of the ORNL Pathways to Computing Internship Program, the Computing and Computational Sciences Directorate is committed to increasing diversity among interns and staff. We believe the teams required to solve the nation’s most pressing science challenges are those that bring together a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives. We look forward to receiving applications representing diverse experience levels and backgrounds in the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning / Data Science Astrophysics Bioinformatics / Computational Biology Computer Science Research (e.g. compilers, programming models, programming tools) Cybersecurity Earth and Atmospheric Sciences / Climate Science High Performance Computing Operations (e.g. system administration, storage systems, system/user support) Performance Profiling & Optimization Quantum Computing Software Engineering Visualization Other computer science areas (e.g. CS theory) Other computational areas (e.g. material science, chemistry)

BENEFITS

$600 per week stipend

$150 per week dislocation allowance (paid with stipend)

ELIGIBILITY

Be currently enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student

Have a cumulative minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

Be 18 years of age at the time of application