Exploring Grad School in the UK? TH!NKUK Online Sessions March 16-18
March 3, 2021 | Leave a Comment
On March 16-18, a group of 34 UK universities will collaboratively offer a range of online sessions for North American students and advisors interested in UK graduate study.
TH!NKUK will be the largest scale event organised specifically for North America, bringing England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland higher education at your fingertips.
We welcome students and advisors to our general and subject specific sessions, and we will also be offering opportunities for participants to connect with universities in 1-2-1 sessions.
Registration for the event is open here: https://gck.fm/punwe, and we hope you’ll join us if you have time and help us to spread the word!
What’s Included:
- Academic Panel Sessions: these give insight into specific subject areas and involve our faculty
- Student/Alumni Panels: hear from current North America students studying at universities in the UK, and ask questions about their experiences
- General Sessions: Co-presented by university reps – are designed to give you information on studying in the UK and how to apply
- University Intros: Each participating university will be offering a 10 minute introduction part of a group. Join these sessions to discover unique features and get general information about universities in UK
- 1-2-1 meetings: the opportunity to book slots to engage with International Officers and ask your questions. You can find sign up information here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PfzWBqy_N4JYfBFiSlQje7auB-h4VY-v/view?usp=sharing