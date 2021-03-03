Exploring Grad School in the UK? TH!NKUK Online Sessions March 16-18

On March 16-18, a group of 34 UK universities will collaboratively offer a range of online sessions for North American students and advisors interested in UK graduate study.

TH!NKUK will be the largest scale event organised specifically for North America, bringing England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland higher education at your fingertips.

We welcome students and advisors to our general and subject specific sessions, and we will also be offering opportunities for participants to connect with universities in 1-2-1 sessions.

Registration for the event is open here: https://gck.fm/punwe, and we hope you’ll join us if you have time and help us to spread the word!

What’s Included: