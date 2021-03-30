Mar
30
Two Middlebury Seniors Receive Watson Fellowships
March 30, 2021
Middlebury seniors Divya Gudur ’21 and Nora Peachin ’21 have been selected as part of the 53rd cohort of Watson Fellows! Read more about their selection and Watson projects here: http://www.middlebury.edu/newsroom/archive/2021-news/node/657082 . Congratulations to Divya and Nora!
The Watson Fellowship provides support for a year-long self-designed project. Middlebury students are eligible to apply as seniors. Learn more about the Watson and how to apply at go/watson .