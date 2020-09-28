CLS Webinars for Applicants

For students interested in applying to the Critical Language Scholarship Program (CLS) for summer 2021, check out the resources below. Application deadline is Nov. 17, 2020 at 8pm EST.

CLS Program Officers are hosting information sessions specific to each CLS language program throughout the month of October. The full schedule for these opportunities along with links to register are available on our web site: https://clscholarship.org/events



Recordings of our past webinars are posted on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLc6m86vaPU3a8zJTLzmh0YEZ9etUmaQd5