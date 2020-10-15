Grad Study and Fellowships Info Sessions: Truman, Yenching and UK

Find out more about graduate school and fellowships opportunities in the US, China and UK at these upcoming info sessions, where Middlebury Alumni will talk about their experiences. Learn more at go.middlebury.edu/fellowships

Truman Scholars Talk with Maddie Orcutt ’16 and Kate Hamilton ‘15.5

Mon. Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:00-5:00pm (Online)

Sign up to join Maddie Orcutt ’16 and Kate Hamilton ‘15.5 for a session about their experiences as Truman Scholars. The session will be recorded if you are unable to join. More information about the Truman Scholarship and how to apply can be found at http://go.middlebury.edu/truman.

Yenching Scholarship for Grad School in China Info Session

Mon. Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:00-9:00pm (Online)

Sign up to learn about the Yenching Scholars Program! Join Dr. Brent Haas, Director of Admissions, to learn more about the interdisciplinary Master’s program in China Studies at the Yenching Academy of Peking University. This specially designed, English-taught degree program aims to push the study of China beyond the boundaries of traditionally defined Humanities and Social Sciences disciplines. All Yenching Scholars receive a full fellowship that covers tuition, one round-trip journey to Beijing, basic insurance, and living costs. Each year the Yenching Academy admits 120 scholars from 40+ countries and regions. In addition to coursework, scholars participate in field studies and self-designed research trips, taking advantage of opportunities to customize and maximize their experiences in Beijing, and within China’s leading university. See more information at https://yenchingacademy.pku.edu.cn

UK Graduate Study and Fellowships Info Session with Marshall Scholar Hasher Nisar ‘16.5

Thu. Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:00-5:00pm (online)

Sign up to join Dean Lisa Gates and Marshall Scholar Hasher Nisar ’16.5 to learn more about graduate study in the UK and application processes for the Marshall, Rhodes, Mitchell, Fulbright UK, Churchill and Gates Cambridge Scholarships. Hasher Nisar will share his experiences as a Marshall Scholar at Oxford, where he completed a degree in Islamic Studies and History. Hasher was a Political Science major and Religion minor at Middlebury. He is also a Truman Scholar and Senior Fellow for Humanity in Action. Learn about how to research graduate programs across disciplines, understand the fellowship application processes and timeframes, including institutional nomination. This session is useful for students contemplating Fall ’21 applications and those just exploring!