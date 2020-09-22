Foreign Affairs IT Fellowship Webinar on Sept. 24–Register Now!

Applications for the Foreign Affairs IT Fellowship 2021 program are now being accepted. See https://www.faitfellowship.org/ .The FAIT Fellowship, funded by the United States Department of State, provides undergraduate and graduate students in IT-related fields with tuition assistance, as well as mentorship and professional development, to launch their careers in the Foreign Service as Information Management Specialists.

To learn more, register for the webinar, Applying for the Foreign Affairs IT Fellowship: Benefits, Eligibility and Tips, on Thursday September 24, 2-3 p.m. EDT.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from the Department of State and TWC. You’ll get a chance to ask your questions live during the webinar. If you aren’t able to attend live, this webinar will be recorded and provided on-demand.