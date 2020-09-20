Sep
Sept/Oct Info Sessions for NSF Graduate Research Fellowship
September 20, 2020
The NSF GRF Program Office will be conducting a series of webinars in September and October for potential GRFP applicants and reference writers. Following are the dates, times, and registration links for upcoming webinars:
|Date
|Time
|Webinar
|Meeting Title(Meetings via Zoom videoconferencing)
|Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020
|2PM – 4PM EST
|GRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #2
|GRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #2Link to view real-time captions event #4577020
|Fri., Oct. 2, 2020
|11AM – 1PM EST
|GRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #3
|GRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #3Link to view real-time captions event #4576849
|Fri., Oct. 2, 2020
|2PM – 4PM EST
|GRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #4
|GRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #4Link to view real-time captions event #4576856
|Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020
|11AM – 1PM EST
|GRFP 2021 Reference Writers Webinar
|GRFP 2021 Reference Writers WebinarLink to view real-time captions event #4576969
Get more info about the NSF GRFP here: https://www.nsfgrfp.org/