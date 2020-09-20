Sep

20

Sept/Oct Info Sessions for NSF Graduate Research Fellowship

September 20, 2020 | Leave a Comment

The NSF GRF Program Office will be conducting a series of webinars in September and October for potential GRFP applicants and reference writers. Following are the dates, times, and registration links for upcoming webinars:

DateTimeWebinarMeeting Title(Meetings via Zoom videoconferencing)
Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020  2PM – 4PM ESTGRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #2GRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #2Link to view real-time captions event #4577020 
Fri., Oct. 2, 202011AM – 1PM ESTGRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #3GRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #3Link to view real-time captions event #4576849
Fri., Oct. 2, 20202PM – 4PM ESTGRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #4GRFP 2021 Applicant Webinar #4Link to view real-time captions event #4576856
Thurs., Oct. 8, 202011AM – 1PM ESTGRFP 2021 Reference Writers WebinarGRFP 2021 Reference Writers WebinarLink to view real-time captions event #4576969

Get more info about the NSF GRFP here: https://www.nsfgrfp.org/

