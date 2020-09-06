Watson Fall Webinar

The Watson foundation is hosting a fall Zoom information session on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. Students can register here: https://www.getfeedback.com/r/yAGqOucI .

The webinar will be led by Watson Executive Director Chris Kasabach and Associate Director, Sneha Subramanian. 2019 Watson Fellow, Arish will share his Watson experience. You can learn more about Arish and his Watson experience here.

Arish Mudra Rakshasa, Watson Fellow

For more information about the Watson, see https://watson.foundation/ and go/watson .