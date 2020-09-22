Blakemore Freeman Fellowships for Advanced Asian Language Study–Deadline Dec. 30!

Applications for our fellowships for the 2021/2022 academic year are now open at https://blakemorefoundation.communityforce.com. Deadline is December 30, 2020. See www.blakemorefoundation.org for more information!

Since 1990, the Blakemore Foundation has awarded over $20 million in grants to graduating seniors, college graduates, graduate students and young/mid-career professionals to fund an academic year of advanced language study in East and Southeast Asia.

Superior candidates pursuing careers which will involve the regular use of an East or Southeast Asian language, in fields such as academia, STEM, international business, accounting, law, medicine, journalism, architecture, teaching, social and NGO work, and government service, are encouraged to apply.

Blakemore Freeman Fellows receive a stipend for living, travel and study expenses and full tuition for programs such as:

● Inter-University Program for Chinese Language Studies at Tsinghua University● International Chinese Language Program at National Taiwan University

● Inter-University Center for Japanese Language Studies in Yokohama

● Seoul National University, Sogang University and other language programs in South Korea

Blakemore Freeman Fellowships are also available for advanced language study in:

● Thailand ● Vietnam ● Indonesia ● Cambodia ● Myanmar