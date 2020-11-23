Day With(out) Art / World AIDS Day 2020

For the fifth consecutive year, the Museum and the Student Friends of the Art Museum are pleased to partner with GlobeMed, a student organization dedicated to improving global health, and the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs to offer a series of events marking World AIDS Day. A video screening, a panel discussion with artists, a panel discussion with global health experts, and an interactive website will invite members of our community to join the conversation around the important topic of HIV and AIDS in our world today.

Jorge Bordello, Ministry of Health, 2020. Commissioned by Visual AIDS for Day With(out) Art 2020. Still courtesy of Visual AIDS

Day With(out) Art is an annual video program organized by Visual AIDS. This year’s offering, TRANSMISSIONS, is a program of six new videos considering the impact of HIV and AIDS beyond the United States. (Read more about the videos and the artists below. Please note that some videos contain mature content.)

Dates and Times

Monday, November 30, 6:00–8:00 PM EST

TRANSMISSIONS Premiere; Live Q&A

TRANSMISSIONS will premiere at 6pm EST as part of a special online screening event hosted by Visual AIDS and supported by the Middlebury College Museum of Art. A live Q&A with the commissioned artists will follow the screening. Please RSVP at Day With(out) Art’s eventbrite listing to receive updates about this event.

Tuesday, December 1

Beginning Tuesday, December 1, the day after the premiere, the video program will be available to view online at visualaids.org/transmissions.

Saturday, December 5, 6:00 PM EST

SFOAM / GlobeMed Panel Discussion

After last year’s successful collaboration, this year’s leaders of the Student Friends of the Art Museum are excited to partner again with the leaders of GlobeMed to present a panel discussion among experts on the historical and continued impact of HIV and AIDS in Vermont, the United States, and the world. Speakers (TBA) will offer historical, medical, personal, public health, and artistic perspectives on HIV and AIDS. Keep an eye on this post as well as future communications from the museum with more details and registration information.

Microsite

We’re in the process of building a microsite dedicated to World AIDS Day that will share information and provide a space for our community to offer reflections and engage in dialogue. Once unveiled, this site will feature health and advocacy resources, a community message board, and a space for artistic responses and reflections. Construction of the site is still in process but should be completed soon. Keep an eye on this post as well as future communications from the museum for further information.

Day With(out) Art 2020: TRANSMISSIONS

The Middlebury College Museum of Art is proud to partner with Visual AIDS for Day With(out) Art 2020 by presenting TRANSMISSIONS, a program of six new videos considering the impact of HIV and AIDS beyond the United States. The video program brings together artists working across the world: Jorge Bordello (Mexico), Gevi Dimitrakopoulou (Greece), Las Indetectables (Chile), Lucía Egaña Rojas (Chile/Spain), Charan Singh (India/UK), and George Stanley Nsamba (Uganda).

The program does not intend to give a comprehensive account of the global AIDS epidemic, but provides a platform for a diversity of voices from beyond the United States, offering insight into the divergent and overlapping experiences of people living with HIV around the world today. The six commissioned videos cover a broad range of subjects, such as the erasure of women living with HIV in South America, ineffective Western public health campaigns in India, and the realities of stigma and disclosure for young people in Uganda.

As the world continues to adapt to living with a new virus, COVID-19, these videos offer an opportunity to reflect on the resonances and differences between the two epidemics and their uneven distribution across geography, race, and gender.

Visual AIDS is a New York-based non-profit that utilizes art to fight AIDS by provoking dialogue, supporting HIV+ artists, and preserving a legacy, because AIDS is not over.