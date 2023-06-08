Summer Yoga on Campus with Joanna Colwell

Come enjoy some mid-day yoga with Joanna Colwell, long time yoga teacher and Director of Otter Creek Yoga in Middlebury. Joanna teaches people of all ages and abilities how to strengthen the body, calm the mind, and restore the spirit. Her classes are fun, nurturing, illuminating, and accessible to people with plenty of yoga experience – or none at all!

Dates:

June 21st & 28th

July 5th & 12th

August 2nd & 9th

Location: McCullough Mitchell Green Lounge

Time: 12:15 – 1:15pm

Some mats, blocks, and straps will be available for use or you may bring your own.

If interested, please sign up here.