Ralph Myhre Memberships Available

by

There has never been a better time to join the Ralph Myhre Golf Course! The course is in great shape and has seen several improvements during the off season. Ralph Myhre provides a fantastic outdoor experience along with a stellar social scene and top-notch dining. Take a break, play a round, join for the season, or just meet some friends for a quick bite after work to enjoy the scenery.

Currently benefits eligible Faculty, Staff and Retirees can purchase a membership for just $375!

We also have a variety of other memberships available for non-benefit eligible employees starting at $550.

Memberships, Season Golf Passes and Season Cart rentals can be purchased online here: https://ralph-myhre-golf-course.myshopify.com/collections/memberships