Middlebury Receives 2023 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award

We are thrilled to announce that Middlebury College has been selected to receive the 2023 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Silver award! This award recognizes Vermont workplaces that have made significant efforts towards improving employee wellness.

The college is proud of our continuing commitment to supporting and improving employee wellness in all areas.

For more information on available resources, please visit Middlebury Well-Being, view the 2023 Well-Being Resource Guide, and check out the resources available on the GMHEC Well-Being page.