Rewards and Recognition Opportunities

by

Good Morning Middlebury

The new program for managers & supervisor to take a person or a team out for breakfast on campus has hit the ground running and seems to be going strong! In the first month we had 133 people from across both campuses take advantage of starting the day with good food, conversation, and appreciation. For more information about the program and for managers and supervisor to sign up for breakfast, visit the web site: https://www.middlebury.edu/office/human-resources/rewards-and-recognition/good-morning-middlebury

Gratitude Board

Kudos to the many people who appear on the new Gratitude Board. In the first six weeks, over 40 employees/departments were recognized by their colleagues. Truly inspiring comments! Take a moment to stop by the site and check out the recognition shared by colleagues! https://www.middlebury.edu/office/human-resources/rewards-and-recognition/gratitude

There is a search option if you are looking for a particular person. Start typing the name in the box under “Find on page”

Want to recognize a colleague? Submit information using this form: Community Thanks

Full details at https://www.middlebury.edu/office/human-resources/rewards-and-recognition/gratitude-board

Quarterly Gratitude Board Drawings!

We are pleased to announce the first winner of a drawing from all of those recognized this past quarter! The winner is Wen Lu. Wen is an Infrastructure Engineer in IT located at our Monterey Campus. Congratulations, Wen! We hope you enjoy your complimentary meal. A new winner will be drawn each quarter.