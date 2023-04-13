MSA Live! – May Webinars

by

MSA Live! | Balancing Your Financial & Emotional Well-being

May 9, 2023 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

Stress is something we all experience. Financial AND emotional strains are both common, routinely appear together, and can significantly influence our lives. Successfully reducing these stressors is key to overall wellness. We’ll walk through several financial and emotional challenges and offer tips on how to manage them. We’ll also talk about how to work with resources and how professionals can help.

MSA Live! | Mortgage Basics

May 25, 2023 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)



Obtaining your mortgage doesn’t have to feel scary or overwhelming when you know what to expect. Let us help simplify the major components of a mortgage for you. We’ll explain where to start, the requirements of different types of loans, and how you might choose what’s best. We’ll also dive into interest rates and how they can affect your payment. Finally, we’ll discuss closing costs and the fees associated with getting a loan.

Register even if you cannot attend to receive a recording of the webinar | Want to learn more about these topics? Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.