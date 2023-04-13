Step Up for Stepping Strong Challenge

All faculty, staff and students of the GMHEC colleges are invited to join the Green Mountain Higher Ed. Consortium team for the annual Step Up for Stepping Strong steps challenge supporting The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The challenge runs from May 1st through the 31st. Be part of an effort to raise a $100,000 gift to advance trauma research provided by Cigna, honor and support those who have been affected by trauma and be entered into weekly drawings to win gift cards. There is no cost to participate and there is no individual fundraising requirement. Download the MoveSpring app, connect your device and get moving. It’s simple and fun and you can feel good knowing that you’re activity is making a positive difference.

Step Up FAQs