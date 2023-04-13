Middlebury Institute Faculty Showcase

by

You are warmly invited to join us on Friday April 14, 8:30 am – 4 pm Pacific Time, online and in MG100 on the MIIS Campus for a full day of presentations by Middlebury Institute faculty on their research projects, pedagogical innovations, and reflections on their teaching, scholarship, and work as practitioners. Light breakfast, lunch, and coffee break refreshments will be available to all in-person attendees. Open to the entire Middlebury community. Please click here for the schedule and please click here to pre-register for zoom attendance. Hope to see you there!