Tai Chi Chuan at Middlebury

Tai Chi Chuan

Tai Chi Chuan is a martial art form originally designed for self defense.

It has been refined into a slow, graceful and rhythmic exercise that promotes health by gently stimulating circulation, improving balance and flexibility and relaxing the mind and body.

After practicing Tai Chi, instead of feeling tired or exhausted, one feels a sense of well being and encouragement. Anyone can participate and feel the benefits.

This series will guide participants through the Yang Style slow set form and will include Qigong exercises and partner work.

Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

at Mitchell Green

January 24 – March 16, 2023

Instructors: Rachel Edwards and Nancy McClaran, Tung Tai Chi

For more information and to register contact Rebecca Schubert: rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org

To learn more about Tai Chi Chuan and Tung Tai Chi visit

www.tungtaichivt.com