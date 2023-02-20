Tai Chi Chuan at Middlebury
Tai Chi Chuan
Tai Chi Chuan is a martial art form originally designed for self defense.
It has been refined into a slow, graceful and rhythmic exercise that promotes health by gently stimulating circulation, improving balance and flexibility and relaxing the mind and body.
After practicing Tai Chi, instead of feeling tired or exhausted, one feels a sense of well being and encouragement. Anyone can participate and feel the benefits.
This series will guide participants through the Yang Style slow set form and will include Qigong exercises and partner work.
Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
at Mitchell Green
January 24 – March 16, 2023
Instructors: Rachel Edwards and Nancy McClaran, Tung Tai Chi
For more information and to register contact Rebecca Schubert: rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org
To learn more about Tai Chi Chuan and Tung Tai Chi visit
www.tungtaichivt.com