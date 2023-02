GMHEC Nordic Ski Day

Join your colleagues for a day of outdoor fun at the Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton!

Bring your skis, snowshoes, or fat bike – or rent equipment on site!

Saturday, February 25th 8:30am to 4:30pm

Family members welcome. All GMHEC college employees and family members will receive 25% off the cost of a ticket. The first 100 employees will receive a free ticket with valid school ID!

Sponsored by GMHEC Well-Being. For more information, contact rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org.