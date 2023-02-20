Preventative Care and Benefits Webinars

We’ve all heard the old adage that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (Benjamin Franklin). When it comes to our health, and specifically heart health, this quote could not be more applicable. While genetics certainly play a role in the health of our hearts, our lifestyle and preventive care behaviors also play a significant role. Since February is American Heart Month let’s talk about some things we may be able to do to keep our hearts healthy.

Consume a healthy diet: Keep it simple by seeking out whole foods and minimizing consumption of packaged & processed foods. Small changes over time can add up to big results.

Engage in physical activity: It’s different for everyone and doesn’t have to be “exercise” but it can be as simple as parking farther away, playing outside, or taking a walk.

Avoid tobacco products: If you’ve thought about quitting but need some extra support, 802 Quits can help. Through this free program you can access a quit coach, social support, and even free nicotine replacement.

Take medications as directed: Follow your clinician’s prescription carefully and always ask questions if you need clarification.

Proactively manage stress: Practicing good sleep hygiene and mindful breathing have been shown to be helpful at managing stress.

Cigna members looking for some support in maintaining healthier behaviors may check out Cigna’s Lifestyle & Behavioral Management Programs. Learn more here.

Upcoming Benefits Webinars

Join us for the following informative benefits webinars! Click the link to register to attend and be sure to add it to your calendar.

Nutrition – Fuel Up for your Future – Wednesday, March 8th, 12:00-1pm EST. Join Rebecca Schubert, Registered Dietitian, to pick up some tips to help you maintain an eating plan that will support your energy and health today and into the future.

Navigating your Health Savings Account – Wednesday, April 12th at 12:00-1pm EST. For those enrolled in our Health Savings Account (HSA) with HealthEquity, join us to learn tips to best use your HSA, navigate the website & mobile App, and utilize the investing option.

Did you know?

If you’re enrolled in certain College Health & Welfare benefits you may have preventative care benefits available to you.

Cigna Medical Insurance provides in-network preventive medical care at no additional cost to members. Refer to the Summary of Benefits and Coverage for the plan you are enrolled in on your benefits website. Through MDLive for Cigna, you can conveniently do your annual physical virtually. Call MDLive at 888-726-3171 for more information.

Cigna Dental Insurance provides in-network preventative dental care at no cost to members. Refer to the Dental Summary on your benefits website for more information.

VSP members may take advantage of an in-network annual vision exam for a $15 co-pay.

Those enrolled in Unum’s Critical Illness Plan may receive a wellness benefit of $50, $75, or $100 per calendar year for having covered health screenings. Contact Unum at 800-635-5597 to claim your benefit.

