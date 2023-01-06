What’s on Tap for Well-Being… January 2023

by

Maybe this year, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives not looking for flaws but looking for potential. – Ellen Goodman

Step Challenge enrollment opens on January 9th and the challenge kicks off on January 23rd. This six-week challenge will enable you to compete against your coworkers while working to be a stronger, healthier you. Participate by manually logging activity minutes, with your app or wearable device or by setting your own goals. Registration information will be coming in January. All participants will be eligible to win prizes so grab your coworkers and get ready to have some fun and enjoy some low-key competition.

Join Movejoy and get connected. Movejoy is a digital tool that aims to promote social connections and build authentic relationships in the workplace. Using a customized algorithm employees will be paired for daily check-ins. Employees are encouraged to create deep connection and support each other in prioritizing wellness. 90% of participants felt supported in reaching their wellness goals and 80% forged ongoing relationships with new colleagues. If you’re interested in meeting someone new, forging new connections and getting some support with your wellness goals, this program is perfect for you. This eight-week program is set to launch in mid-January so stay tuned.

Small group personal training at Norwich and St. Michael’s. Have you been wondering about strength training but unsure about how to get started? If so, then this eight-week program is for you. This program will use a functional fitness methodology that’s fun, challenging, and will keep you coming back for more! This program aims to build your confidence in taking the first steps in a prosperous fitness journey. All ages and abilities will find support and fun in approaching and developing fitness goals. Space is limited. There is no cost for this program.

Norwich Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7am to 7:45 January 17 through March 9.

SMC Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7am to 7:45 January 10 through March 2

Contact Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org to register or for more information.

Beginner’s Mindfulness: Join Coach Cami, founder of Guided Resilience for this eight-week course. Come away with strategies which enable you to relate to your inner states, thoughts, and other experiencesto reduce unnecessary suffering and increase joy and sense of purpose. Click here to learn more. There is no cost for this program, but space is limited so register today. To register, email cami@guidedresilience.com.

Meditation for the New Year: Welcome the near year with a grounding group meditation. Join Cynthia Griffin, Meditation teacher and Health Coach for a group-based meditation session which will leave you feeling calm and centered. Tuesday, January 3rd 7:15-8:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

At Middlebury we’ll be offering yoga with Joanna Colwell on Wednesdays and Tai Chi on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons with Rachel Edwards and Nancy McClaren.

Yoga Wednesdays, February 1 st through March 15 th beginner’s class 11-noon; mixed level 12:15-1:15

through March 15 beginner’s class 11-noon; mixed level 12:15-1:15 Tai Chi Tuesdays and Thursdays, January 17th through March 16th 4:30-5:45pmTo register or learn more, email Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org.

Our partnership with True Center Yoga will continue in the new year and there are now twelve remote classes offered per week at no cost to employees. Check out the schedule here.