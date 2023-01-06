Employee Snow Day – Jan 18th

Join us for an afternoon of winter fun at the Snowbowl on January 18th from 12 – 4pm!

Enjoy skiing, hot chocolate, cookies, and conversations. All employees will receive a ski pass for the afternoon. A limited number of free rentals will be available on a first come first serve basis. Release time has been approved for this event.

In the case of inclement weather, an alternate date of Jan. 25th has been selected.

If cross country skiing is more your thing, save the date – February 15th 2023 – for an afternoon at Rikert Outdoor Center