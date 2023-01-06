Habitat for Humanity Accepting Applications for Proposed Gorham Lane Houses

Rendering of the proposed houses on Gorham Lane Floor plan

As part of the ongoing partnership between Middlebury College and Habitat for Humanity of Addison County, applications are now open for two new houses proposed for Gorham Lane in Middlebury.

Gorham Lane is conveniently located next to campus and could be a great opportunity for current staff who are struggling with substandard housing.

For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, please see this webpage: https://addisonhabitat.org/apply-for-a-home/