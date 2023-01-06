Statewide Broadband Access Survey

The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is asking Vermonters to check their addresses on the FCC National Broadband Map and file a challenge if the information listed is incorrect. Making these corrections could affect the amount of federal dollars allocated to build fiber broadband across the state, and ultimately result in more reliable, affordable service for all Vermonters.

January 13 is the deadline to challenge locations incorrectly classified on the new FCC Map. Following are instructions provided by the broadband board:

Visit the FCC National Broadband Map website. Type your address into the Search by Address field and press the enter key. The map will zoom in on your location. On the right of the screen are the reported broadband service providers and maximum connection speeds they offer for sale at your location. Review the reported services. If the reported services are available at your location, you’re all done with the availability assessment! If the reported service availability is inaccurate, we encourage you to enter an availability challenge. If you are having difficulties, call Consumer Affairs Hotline 800-622-4496.

Following are video instructions on how to file an availability or location challenge: