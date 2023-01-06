Welcome New Employees!

Monday, December 12th was yet another great New Employee Orientation – please join us in welcoming these new members of the Middlebury College communty!

Phyllis Stinson, Administrative and Projects Coordinator for IPOCS

Phyllis earned her B.A. at Louisiana State University (Political Science and Spanish) and her M.P.A. from New York University (Public Policy). Phyllis has spent much of her adult life living and working overseas – first as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Sao Tome e Principe and later with her partner and three children in Senegal, the Philippines, and Uzbekistan. Phyllis has had a diverse career – she has worked in admissions at the International School of Dakar, created the position of Gender Program Manager for the U.S. Embassy in Manila, and worked for an Abt Associates project, Investing in Women, to improve workplace gender equality in Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Phyllis also held positions at The Brookings Institution and the social impact division of AARP in Washington, DC, as well as the New York State Assembly Speaker’s Office in Lower Manhattan. As the Administrative and Projects Coordinator, Phyllis will manage Study Away at MIIS and incoming exchange students, coordinate special projects (e.g., Conflict Transformation), and cover administrative duties for the IPOCS office.

Patrick Wickstrom, Climate Action Coordinator for Environmental Affairs

Ori Tzuriel, Assistant Director of the School of Hebrew

Dierdre Kelly, ADA Coordinator with the Title IX Office