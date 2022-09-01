Middlebury College Partnering with TIAA and Savi to Help Employees Reduce Student Debt

Imagine saving $1,800 annually in student debt and easing your way to forgiveness!

Take advantage of a robust solution that can make a significant difference when it comes to student debt.1 Brought to you through TIAA and powered by Savi, this tool helps find the best federal repayment and forgiveness programs for your financial situation—plus it simplifies the long-term task of navigating the way to forgiveness.

Reduces your payment based on your income and family size

Frees up funds that you can direct towards other financial goals

Removes the complexities of forgiveness handling all of the paperwork, e-file and help you re-certify every year.

What to expect when applying for forgiveness

Savi streamlines the entire process, from helping you enroll in forgiveness programs to ongoing support and payment tracking, ensuring you remain on track from start to forgiveness. Here’s a snapshot of what will happen.

1. First, you need to enroll in Savi Essential Service.

2. Next, provide your basic information. (Note:Make sure to select Middlebury College with the blue verified check mark on the “Employer” page of the tool!) From there, Savi handles the rest—from checking your forgiveness application for accuracy and completion all the way to submission.

3. After some verifications with us, which Savi handles, everything is sent to your loan servicer.

4. You’ll receive reminders from Savi for ongoing things you may need to do afterward, like an annual submission to the PSLF program. That way you stay in compliance with all the particulars that go along with forgiveness programs.

We’re so excited this opportunity is available to our employees and their family members. Also, if you choose the Savi Essential option, Middlebury College will pay the $60 fee. If you haven’t yet, take a minute and find out how much you could lower your monthly payment. Attend a 30-minute webinar and you’ll see how easy it is to use Savi, how it works to reduce your monthly payment and how to get started.

Register today.

Visit tiaa.org/middleburycollege/studentloans today to calculate your savings

1. As of December 31, 2021, based on Savi’s internal measurements, Savi users saw average projected savings of $1,800 per year.

Savi and your employer are independent entities. Savi and TIAA are independent entities. A portion of any fee charged by Savi is shared with TIAA to offset marketing costs for the program. In addition, TIAA has a minority ownership interest in Savi. TIAA makes no representations regarding the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by Savi. TIAA does not provide tax or legal advice. Please contact your personal tax or legal adviser.