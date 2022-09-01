Host an International Student!

We need new hosts!! ISSS is still recruiting hosts for our Friends of International Students (FIS) host program for students from the Classes of 2024-2026. Our population of international students includes some U.S. students who have lived abroad as well as international exchange students. Please contact us if you are interested in hosting in the fall and spread the word in our community.

International Student & Scholar Services will hold a series of Zoom information meetings about the program in August and September. We ask that new hosts attend a meeting so that we can meet them and share more information about the program. If you are an experienced host, you are welcome to join us as your stories and insights are vital to friends who are new to FIS and trying to decide if they would be a good fit for the program.

Join us for one of these upcoming Zoom information meetings:

Wednesday, September 7, 12:30-1:30 pm

Thursday, September 8, 7:15-8:15 pm

To register for a meeting, please email ISSS at isss@middlebury.edu (subject line: FIS Host Program) or call us at 802.443.5858. Once you have registered, we will send you the Zoom link for your meeting.

You can learn more about the FIS Host Program on our website at: http://www.middlebury.edu/international/isss/fis. If you plan to participate, please submit our updated, online host questionnaire by September 9, 2022. You can find our questionnaire at: https://middlebury.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3xBQfpcmsVQY6fI.

Please share this information with friends and family who do not work at the College. We invite all who are interested to become a part of this wonderful program!

We look forward to hearing from you as well as your friends and family members!