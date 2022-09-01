What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of September 5th, 12th, and 19th

The semester is off with a bang, cooler temperatures are right around the corner and the fall lineup of well-being programming is underway.

Have you been interested in learning about meditation? Then this beginner’s mindfulness series with Coach Cami of Guided Resilience may be just what you are looking for. This eight-week program is being offered on zoom on Tuesday evenings from 8-9:30 pm EST Sept. 13 – Nov. 1st. To register, contact Cami at cami@guidedresilience.com

Our partnership with True Center Yoga will continue. Remote classes are free to all employees. Just log in to any class and let the instructor know that you’re part of GMHEC. Click here for the class schedule.

Remote, morning fitness classes with Kim Jacobs of BFIT will also continue Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 7:15-8:00 am EST. These classes are appropriate for all levels and are a terrific way to get some morning movement in. Contact Kim at kim@bfitvt.com to register.

The Edge Healthy Care 90 Day Program: This 13-week lifestyle management program will support you to maintain healthy habits around nutrition, physical activity, and stress management. Offered in person at The Edge in South Burlington. Mondays, September 12th through December 12th. 5:30-7:30 pm or remote on Thursdays, September 8th through December 8th from noon-1:00 pm EST. There is a cost for this program, but most may be covered by your insurance plan. Contact genavix@edgevt.com to learn more.

Behavior Change Webinar Series: Join Linda Rosenthal, Behavior Change Specialist from The Edge for this four-week webinar series covering topics in lifestyle change. Better understand your mood and decision-making processes to improve your health. Attend one session or all four. Fridays, September 16th, October 14th, November 11th, and December 16th. All sessions will be offered from noon-1:00 pm EST. To register, contact Linda at LRosenthal@edgevt.com

We’ve also got some new discounts available for you.

Middlebury employees can take advantage of the 10% discount on classes at Middlebury Jazzercise. Click here for the schedule. To learn more about how to access this discount, contact middleburyjazzercise@gmail.com.

All employees are also invited to enjoy discounted class fees and merchandise at SoulShine Power Yoga in Essex and Burlington. Check out the class schedule here. To learn more about how to access this discount, contact soulshinepoweryoga@gmail.com.