Dare to Lead Workshop Schedule and Registration for Academic Year 2022-23

What: Dare to Lead Workshops

When: Click here for a schedule of offerings and registration links for this Academic year

Where: One offering via Zoom; the rest of the offerings are on the Middlebury, VT Campus

How: Check with your supervisor then the go ahead and then register for the cohort that you would like to join: Click here for a schedule of offerings and registration links

What else: Seating is limited, you will receive a message from your facilitator, Sheila Cameron, letting you know if you have a seat or are on the waiting list. Also, this program requires individual “in workshop work”, and work/reflection between meetings. It is rewarding and not always easy!

Don’t think you are a leader? Think again…

According to Dr. Brené Brown a leader is: “Anyone who takes responsibility for finding the potential in people and processes and has the courage to develop that potential.”

About The Dare to Lead Program

Based on the research of Dr. Brené Brown, Dare to Lead™ is an empirically based courage building program designed to be facilitated by organizational development professionals.

The most significant finding from Brené’s latest research is that courage is a collection of four skill sets that are teachable, measurable, and observable. The Dare to Lead™ program focuses on developing these courage building skills through workshops, trainings, and coaching to help individuals, teams, and organizations move from armored leadership to daring leadership.

Individuals who successfully complete the full 24-hour Dare to Lead™ program will receive a Dare to Lead Trained digital certificate and a digital badge that be added to their LinkedIn account.

Further information is available at daretolead.brenebrown.com

Note: This program is also available for teams or workgroups in the full 24 hour or an 8 hour overview version; and can be offered remotely or in person. Contact Sheila Cameron.