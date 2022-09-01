Apply for a US passport on campus Sept. 22

Do you need to apply for a U.S. passport or renew your current U.S. passport? You can apply on campus at the Study Abroad Fair on Thursday, September 22, 2:00-5:00pm, in the Axinn Center!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED:

Sign up at:  https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4AA9A729A6FD0-passport

Please bring the following:

  1. Citizenship Evidence such as a birth certificate or previous U.S. passport
  • One passport photo
  • Photo Identification (driver’s license or other government ID).  Please also bring a front and back photocopy of the ID.
  • Appropriate Fees payable by debit/credit card, check, or money order (exact amount only). 
  • Download passport application forms on travel.state.gov.  Complete, but do not sign, the form.

See the website for more information and to check fees:
https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html

Questions? Email studyabroad@middlebury.edu

