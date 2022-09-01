Apply for a US passport on campus Sept. 22

Do you need to apply for a U.S. passport or renew your current U.S. passport? You can apply on campus at the Study Abroad Fair on Thursday, September 22, 2:00-5:00pm, in the Axinn Center!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED:

Sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4AA9A729A6FD0-passport

Please bring the following:

Citizenship Evidence such as a birth certificate or previous U.S. passport

One passport photo

Photo Identification (driver’s license or other government ID). Please also bring a front and back photocopy of the ID.

Appropriate Fees payable by debit/credit card, check, or money order (exact amount only).

Download passport application forms on travel.state.gov. Complete, but do not sign, the form.

See the website for more information and to check fees:

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html

Questions? Email studyabroad@middlebury.edu