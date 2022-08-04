403(b) Voluntary Retirement Plan Universal Availability Notice

by

The Middlebury College 403(b) Retirement Plan (“Plan”) provides a convenient means by which eligible employees may elect to save for retirement. All College employees are eligible to participate, except student employees who are receiving compensation from the College that is exempt from FICA taxation. Participation in the Plan is entirely voluntary. We provide you with the Plan’s Universal Availability Notice each year. You may find the Universal Availability Notice on the benefits website linked here. Eligible employees may find instructions to enroll or change your deferral percentage in Oracle linked here.