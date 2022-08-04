What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of August 8th and 15th

by

May the wind of August lift you up, elevate you and blow you in the right direction. – De philosopher DJ Kyos

Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival: Come out to support this wonderful cause, have some fun and cheer on the racers including the Champlain College Team. If you can’t make it in person, you can purchase a raffle ticket to help support this wonderful cause. Funds raised from this year’s event will go to support the Cancer Patient Support Program. Get the festival schedule here. Sunday, August 7th. Burlington Waterfront. 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Common Risks to Your Retirement: Even the best intentions can fall short. Join the experts from MySecureAdvantage as they review risks like outliving your savings or not having a realistic plan for managing money during retirement. Brought to you by the experts from MySecureAdvantage. Tuesday, August 9th. This session is offered at noon and again at 3pm EST. Click here to register for the noon session. Click here to register for the 3pm session.

The start of the fall semester is right around the corner and we’re busy planning our fall lineup. If you have suggestions for programming or activities you’d like to see offered, please send me a note at Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org. I’d love to hear from you.