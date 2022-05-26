Middlebury College Student Government Association Presents Faculty and Staff Appreciation Awards

by

Faculty Appreciation Award

The Marjorie Lamberti Faculty Appreciation Award is given annually to a Middlebury College faculty member who, following the example set by Professor Lamberti, demonstrates excellence in and dedication to teaching.

The SGA is proud to announce the following recipient for the 2021-2022 academic year: Alex Lyford, Assistant Professor of Mathematics



Staff Appreciation Award

The Rodney and Beverly DeGray Staff Appreciation Award is given annually to dedicated staff who are evaluated on the principles of leadership, stewardship, attitude, and community service.

The SGA is proud to announce the following recipient for the 2021-2022 academic year: Sean Grzyb, Ski Patrol Director

Both Alex and Sean were presented with awards at the Student Leadership Awards Ceremony on Monday, May 16. Congratulations Alex and Sean!