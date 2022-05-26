MSA Live! June Webinars

by

MSA Live! | Retirement Planning: Getting Started

June 14, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

Whether you are at the beginning or near the end of your career, the most important first step toward building a retirement plan is writing a savings goal. Knowing that there are many competing needs or wants for the dollars you save, we will review goal-setting strategies that can help you stay on track. We will also review common types of investment accounts for your savings.

MSA Live! | Dreaming of Retirement

June 23, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

Many people can’t wait for retirement, yet they spend more time planning their vacations than putting together a formal plan. To be confident that you can sustain the retirement lifestyle you envision, you may need to do some calculations to determine whether you are on track to have the necessary income or assets. In this class, we provide the tools to help ensure your retirement dreams are realistic.

Register even if you cannot attend to receive a recording of the webinar | Want to learn more about these topics? Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.

MSA Money Coaching – Just a Call Away

Middlebury College has partnered with My Secure Advantage (MSA) to provide a complete financial wellness benefit to you! When it comes to money, searching for answers can feel overwhelming. By connecting with a personal Money Coach, you can build a stronger and more secure future no matter where you are in your financial journey.

3 Important Things to Know

❶ No two stories are alike and your financial strategies shouldn’t be either

With MSA, you have access to a dedicated Money Coach for 90 days each year to talk about any financial topic. It could be about creating a budget, increasing your credit score, paying down debt or all three! Maybe you’ve got questions about planning for retirement, buying a home, or creating an investment plan. You get the idea. Whatever your financial focus or challenge, MSA has credentialed, skilled Coaches who can help.

❷ Confidentiality and a real person to guide and support your goals

Think of your Coach as a personal financial guide, accountability partner, and chief motivator. Together you’ll create a plan that embodies your values, priorities, and goals – one that reflects and works with your life. MSA encourages your spouse/partner to join in the conversations too. All sessions are confidential, over the phone and a half hour long.

❸ No out-of-pocket cost, hidden fees or charges

Middlebury College has paid for this benefit, full stop. MSA’s coaches don’t work on commission or sell any products. When you talk with a Money Coach, you can be sure that you’re getting unbiased, judgment-free guidance.

So what are you waiting for? Get started today!

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.